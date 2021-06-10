Authorities search for man overboard off Long Beach coast
Authorities on Thursday evening were searching for a man who fell overboard from the Catalina Express off the coast of Long Beach.
Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Bernard Peters said the department received a call shortly before 6 p.m. about a man who had either fallen from or jumped off the boat.
He could not provide more identifying information about the man or circumstances of the incident.
