Authorities search for man overboard off Long Beach coast

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Authorities on Thursday evening were searching for a man who fell overboard from the Catalina Express off the coast of Long Beach.

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Bernard Peters said the department received a call shortly before 6 p.m. about a man who had either fallen from or jumped off the boat.

He could not provide more identifying information about the man or circumstances of the incident.

