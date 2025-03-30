The body of missing LAFD firefighter Connor J. Lees has been found

The remains of Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter Conner J. Lees have been recovered on Friday off the coast of Long Beach, after the 29-year-old went missing during a recreational dive. The fire department searches the Port of Long Beach on Dec. 4, 2024.

The body of Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter Connor J. Lees has been found nearly four months after the 29-year-old went missing during a recreational dive, the LAFD has announced.

Long Beach police recovered Lees’ remains Friday off the coast of Long Beach, the fire department said in a statement Saturday.

“The LAFD stands united in grief alongside Firefighter Lees’ family, friends, and colleagues,” the department said . “We extend our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved him.”

Lees, a six-year veteran of the department assigned to Fire Station 94 in Baldwin Hills, went missing Dec. 4 while diving near Pier J in Long Beach.

The off-duty firefighter was part of a group of four men in their 20s who had set out that evening to free dive, which involves swimming underwater without breathing apparatus or scuba tanks.

Lees was one of three divers who plunged into the water while the fourth man drove the boat, the Long Beach fire department said at the time. When only two of the men resurfaced, the group called 911.

Rescue divers from the Long Beach and L.A. city and county fire departments and personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard, Long Beach Police and Los Angeles Port Police embarked on a search immediately .

Two days later, emergency personnel announced that the search and rescue effort had become a recovery mission, based on water conditions and the low likelihood that the diver had survived.