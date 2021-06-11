Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
In this COVID-19 year, UCLA students return to campus for graduation

Sophia Bautista, 22, graduating with a degree in Political Science and Labor Studies is on crutches
Sophia Bautista, graduating with a degree in political science and labor studies, needs crutches after she broke her foot while skateboarding only days before her UCLA graduation.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Al SeibStaff photographer 
After being off campus the entire academic year, UCLA’s class of 2021 got the rare chance to return — for graduation.

Although they had to have specific time slots, graduates got to walk through Drake Stadium with their names announced and image shown on a monitor, as part of a “Graduation Celebration.”

More than 9,000 students over six days are expected to participate. Some 14,000 undergraduates and graduate students are expected to receive their degrees from UCLA this year.

Mother, Sukjoung Kwak and Father, Heesoon Kwak take photos of their daughter Ashley Ku, 23
Sukjoung Kwak, right, and Heesoon Kwak take photos of their daughter, Ashley Ku, wearing a hanbok, a traditional Korean celebratory dress, under her graduation robe.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Graduating with a degree in communication studies, and business and economics, Maddie Park gives a thumbs up to her parents, Richard and Stephanie Park.
Graduating with a degree in communication studies, and business and economics, Maddie Park gives a thumbs up to her parents, Richard and Stephanie Park.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Ziyan Wu, Yuying Wang, Ziqing Jiang and Mingze Li, left to right, hold their fingers together to form a heart
Ziyan Wu, left, Yuying Wang, Ziqing Jiang and Mingze Li hold their fingers together to form a heart for photographs at the UCLA graduation.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Kimberly Sanchez, 22, poses for photos holding her 6-month-old baby Alessandra Burnashkin
Kimberly Sanchez poses with her 6-month-old, Alessandra Burnashkin, while graduating with a degree in physiological science.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Paywand Baghal, graduating with a degree in Dance and Biology hugs his parents
Paywand Baghal, graduating with a degree in dance and biology, hugs his parents, Abdolvahab Baghal, right, and Ommekolson Mobasheri, after he walked the stage.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Yuying Wang, left, takes a selfie with Ziyan Wu as graduating UCLA students.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Graduating with a degree in biology and Chicana/o Studies, Jennifer Bribiesca waves to her family.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Maddie Park waves to her parents, Richard and Stephanie Park.
Maddie Park waves to her parents, Richard and Stephanie Park.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Al Seib

Al Seib has been a photographer and videographer for the Los Angeles Times since 1984. His photos have won numerous awards from national and international photographer associations. Seib’s work has helped win four Pulitzer Prizes for breaking news reporting awarded to The Times’ staff: the Los Angeles riots in 1993, the Northridge earthquake in 1995, the Southern California wildfires in 2004 and the San Bernardino shootings in 2016.

