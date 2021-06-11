In this COVID-19 year, UCLA students return to campus for graduation

Al Seib has been a photographer and videographer for the Los Angeles Times since 1984. His photos have won numerous awards from national and international photographer associations. Seib’s work has helped win four Pulitzer Prizes for breaking news reporting awarded to The Times’ staff: the Los Angeles riots in 1993, the Northridge earthquake in 1995, the Southern California wildfires in 2004 and the San Bernardino shootings in 2016.
The state is now reporting an average of fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. The last time case counts were this low was March 31, 2020 — when the pandemic was just beginning to roar to life and testing was limited.