California

Van explosion in Montclair triggers FBI investigation

Aerial view of people looking into a minivan, with parts of the van strewn in the road.
The FBI has joined the investigation into a vehicle explosion that caused a brief power outage in a Montclair neighborhood early Monday.
(KTLA)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
A minivan exploded on a street in Montclair early Monday morning, tearing the roof off the vehicle and briefly knocking out power in an incident that is being investigated by the FBI.

Montclair Police Lt. Brian Ventura said no one was injured in the blast and that investigators were still processing evidence at the scene in the 4500 block of Kingsley Street. “As far as what caused the explosion,” Ventura said, “we do not yet know that information.”

Police received several reports of an explosion at 12:08 a.m. “Residents in that area experienced a brief loss of electrical power and believed it was from a transformer explosion,” Ventura said. “But when officers arrived on the scene, they located a parked unoccupied van with extensive interior and exterior damage caused by an explosion.”

Ventura said the buildings and vehicles nearby suffered no damage, and the Ontario Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene.

Laura Eimiller, an FBI spokesperson, said the bureau’s evidence technicians were assisting with the scene

At this time, there are no leads on suspects or motives, according to Ventura.

The Montclair Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the explosion to contact the department at (909) 621-4771.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

