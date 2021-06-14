Van explosion in Montclair triggers FBI investigation

A minivan exploded on a street in Montclair early Monday morning, tearing the roof off the vehicle and briefly knocking out power in an incident that is being investigated by the FBI.

Montclair Police Lt. Brian Ventura said no one was injured in the blast and that investigators were still processing evidence at the scene in the 4500 block of Kingsley Street. “As far as what caused the explosion,” Ventura said, “we do not yet know that information.”

Police received several reports of an explosion at 12:08 a.m. “Residents in that area experienced a brief loss of electrical power and believed it was from a transformer explosion,” Ventura said. “But when officers arrived on the scene, they located a parked unoccupied van with extensive interior and exterior damage caused by an explosion.”

Ventura said the buildings and vehicles nearby suffered no damage, and the Ontario Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene.

Laura Eimiller, an FBI spokesperson, said the bureau’s evidence technicians were assisting with the scene

At this time, there are no leads on suspects or motives, according to Ventura.

The Montclair Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the explosion to contact the department at (909) 621-4771.