Feds look for links between Cybertruck explosion and New Orleans attack, seek other suspects

A Tesla Cybertruck is shown after it caught fire and exploded outside the lobby of President-elect Donald Trump’s hotel

Authorities are looking for possible connection between the attack in New Orleans that killed 15 and the explosion of a Telsa Cybertruck outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, which happened within hours of each other on New Year’s Day.

President Biden said Wednesday federal investigators were looking for links but “thus far, there is nothing to report.” Sources familiar with the probe said it is still in the early stages and no conclusions should be reached at this time.

In New Orleans, the feds are also looking into whether the man who plowed into revelers on Bourbon Street had accomplices.

Law enforcement sources told The Times that what appear to be two homemade pipe bombs with nails, placed in blue coolers were found near two eateries on the famed strip. This has led authorities to believe someone other than the driver placed them there, the sources said.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, drove a rented pickup truck bearing a flag of the Islamic State group onto a sidewalk, going around a police car that was positioned to block vehicular traffic, authorities said.

Police killed Jabbar after he got out of the truck and opened fire on officers, police said.

Law enforcement officials told The Times that Jabbar was wearing body armor. Investigators recovered a handgun and an AR-style rifle after the shootout, a law enforcement official said. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Jabbar joined the Army in 2007, serving on active duty in human resources and information technology and deploying to Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010, the service said. He transferred to the Army Reserve in 2015 and left in 2020 with the rank of staff sergeant.

Biden said Wednesday evening that the FBI found videos that the driver had posted to social media hours before the attack in which he said he was inspired by the Islamic State group and expressed a desire to kill.

On a video on YouTube, Jabbar said he was born in Beaumont, Texas, and worked in human resources and information technology while in the Army. He described himself as a property manager and real estate agent.

The FBI is also probing the explosion of fuel canisters and firework mortars packed into the bed of a Cybertruck outside the president-elect’s Las Vegas property near the iconic Strip that killed the driver and left seven bystanders with minor injuries, officials said.

At a press briefing Wednesday evening, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said the truck that exploded at the Trump Hotel had been rented in Colorado. An electronic license-plate reader recorded the Cybertruck arriving in Las Vegas at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, McMahill said, adding that the driver moved up and down the Las Vegas Strip for about an hour before pulling into the covered driveway outside the Trump Hotel. He said the vehicle exploded about 15 seconds later.

McMahill said the department had confirmed the name of the person who rented the Cybertruck, but did not say whether that person was the driver killed in the explosion. The driver’s name would not be released until authorities had “a 100% identification,” he said.

Law enforcement sources told The Times the vehicle was caught on surveillance camera driving past the valet section of Trump Tower an hour prior to the incident and returning; stopping at the front doors. The vehicle was stopped for approximately 15 seconds prior to exploding. The video shows what looks like fireworks going off during the fire, the sources said. They trying to determine if the deceased man had a military background.

Investigators have not yet determined how the driver ignited the fireworks and gas and camping fuel canisters in the back of the vehicle, McMahill said.

McMahill said investigators are looking into whether the driver had deliberately targeted one of Trump’s properties using a Tesla vehicle. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, is a close advisor to the president-elect.

The Cybertruck involved in the Las Vegas incident and the Ford pickup truck used in the New Orleans attack were rented through Turo, a platform where people can rent cars directly from vehicle owners.

A company spokesman said Turo is working with law enforcement, but that it does not believe that either renter “had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat.”