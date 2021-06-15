Who wants to be a millionaire? COVID vaccine lottery grand-prize drawing is today

Ten Californians are about to join the millionaires club.

Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in Los Angeles County on Tuesday morning to preside over the selection of 10 grand-prize winners in California’s vaccine sweepstakes — each of whom will take home $1.5 million.

The drawing will be the third in the state’s “Vax for the Win” program, which has offered cash prizes and other gifts to residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Already, 30 Californians have won $50,000 apiece.

All partially or fully vaccinated residents are automatically entered for a chance at the grand prizes.

In two previous drawings held earlier this month, winners were selected using randomized numbers and publicly identified only by their home counties.

They were then contacted directly about their winnings, though they had the option of remaining anonymous or declining the prizes if they wished.

Tuesday’s drawing is scheduled to begin at about 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on Twitter @CAgovernor and on the official California governor Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The $1.5-million prizes were originally meant to mark the culmination of the vaccine incentive program — as well as celebrate the long-awaited full reopening of the state’s economy — but Newsom on Monday announced the addition of new prizes: six vacation packages.

Destinations for those trips, which will be awarded during a July 1 drawing, include Disneyland, a spa in Palm Springs, San Diego for surfing lessons, a Giants game in San Francisco, and floor seats for a Lakers game.

Packages will include hotels, food and entertainment, as well as $2,000 for expenses.

Adult Californians who have received at least one vaccine dose will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of the getaways.

“The state’s travel industry is rolling out the red carpet to travelers,” Caroline Beteta, president and chief executive of Visit California, said in a statement Monday. “With COVID-19 at record low rates in the state, now is the time to travel to California.”

Advertisement

State officials announced the vaccine lottery program in late May as they sought to halt a sustained and significant slide in California’s inoculation pace.

Although dose administration remains far below the peak seen in April, when an average of roughly 400,000 shots were going into arms each day, recent data compiled by The Times shows that the pace has somewhat leveled off, with more than 100,000 per day.

Overall, nearly 38.9 million doses have been administered statewide, and 56.3% of Californians have gotten at least one shot.

Times staff writer Priscella Vega contributed to this report.