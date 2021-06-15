Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Who wants to be a millionaire? COVID vaccine lottery grand-prize drawing is today

Gavin Newsom smiles and holds up his hands as he speaks on a stage.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, shown at Friday’s announcement of earlier “Vax for the Win” incentive program winners, will announce top prize winners Tuesday.
(Sam Hodgson / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Luke Money
Rong-Gong Lin II
Share

Ten Californians are about to join the millionaires club.

Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in Los Angeles County on Tuesday morning to preside over the selection of 10 grand-prize winners in California’s vaccine sweepstakes — each of whom will take home $1.5 million.

The drawing will be the third in the state’s “Vax for the Win” program, which has offered cash prizes and other gifts to residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Already, 30 Californians have won $50,000 apiece.

Advertisement

California

3 L.A. County residents among latest winners in $50,000 COVID-19 vaccine lottery

VISTA, CA - JUNE 11: California Governor Gavin Newsom announces 15 winners in the state's "Vax for the Win" vaccine incentive program at Vista Community Clinic on Friday, June 11, 2021 in Vista, CA. Newsom announced the winners alongside 17-year-old Nancy Gutierrez, who was one of the 30 total winners who will receive $50,000 each. (Sam Hodgson / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

California

3 L.A. County residents among latest winners in $50,000 COVID-19 vaccine lottery

All told, 30 Californians will win $50,000 apiece as part of the state’s “Vax for the Win” program. The drawings will culminate Tuesday with the selection of 10 grand-prize winners, each of whom will take home $1.5 million.

All partially or fully vaccinated residents are automatically entered for a chance at the grand prizes.

In two previous drawings held earlier this month, winners were selected using randomized numbers and publicly identified only by their home counties.

They were then contacted directly about their winnings, though they had the option of remaining anonymous or declining the prizes if they wished.

Tuesday’s drawing is scheduled to begin at about 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on Twitter @CAgovernor and on the official California governor Facebook and YouTube accounts.

California

Been vaccinated? California wants to give you a dream vacation

ANAHEIM CA APRIL 30, 2021 - A socially distanced Small World boat heads towards the attraction inside Disneyland as the theme park reopens for the first time in more than a year on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

California

Been vaccinated? California wants to give you a dream vacation

Vaccinated Californians 18 and older will have a chance to win trips to San Francisco, Palm Springs, Anaheim, Los Angeles or San Diego in a new Vax for the Win lottery to be held July 1.

The $1.5-million prizes were originally meant to mark the culmination of the vaccine incentive program — as well as celebrate the long-awaited full reopening of the state’s economy — but Newsom on Monday announced the addition of new prizes: six vacation packages.

Destinations for those trips, which will be awarded during a July 1 drawing, include Disneyland, a spa in Palm Springs, San Diego for surfing lessons, a Giants game in San Francisco, and floor seats for a Lakers game.

Advertisement

Packages will include hotels, food and entertainment, as well as $2,000 for expenses.

Adult Californians who have received at least one vaccine dose will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of the getaways.

“The state’s travel industry is rolling out the red carpet to travelers,” Caroline Beteta, president and chief executive of Visit California, said in a statement Monday. “With COVID-19 at record low rates in the state, now is the time to travel to California.”

California

The rules, the risk, the freedom: Everything you need to know about California reopening

Santa Monica, CALIFORNIA—May 30, 2021--People flock to Santa Monica Pier and Santa Monica beach on Memorial Day, May 30, 2021. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

California

The rules, the risk, the freedom: Everything you need to know about California reopening

Here’s a rundown of what changes today: No more masks required for most vaccinated people, with a few exceptions.

More Coverage

Why officials say reopening is safer this time around
Column One: To return to a post-COVID normal, we must learn to trust one another again

Advertisement

State officials announced the vaccine lottery program in late May as they sought to halt a sustained and significant slide in California’s inoculation pace.

Although dose administration remains far below the peak seen in April, when an average of roughly 400,000 shots were going into arms each day, recent data compiled by The Times shows that the pace has somewhat leveled off, with more than 100,000 per day.

Overall, nearly 38.9 million doses have been administered statewide, and 56.3% of Californians have gotten at least one shot.

Times staff writer Priscella Vega contributed to this report.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 VaccinesCOVID-19 Pandemic
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement