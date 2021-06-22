NFL’s Frank Clark arrested in L.A. after submachine gun spotted in car, police say

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested in Los Angeles after police saw a submachine gun in his car, police said Monday.

The 28-year-old NFL player was pulled over for an alleged vehicle violation south of downtown about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, LAPD spokesman Tony Im said.

“Officers noticed a bag with an Uzi sticking out in plain sight in the car,” Im said.

Clark was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, Im said.

He was booked into county jail and released Monday afternoon on $35,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s jail inmate website.

“We are aware of the matter, which will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Clark’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said the gun belonged to Clark’s bodyguard.

Clark, a native Angeleno, played his first four NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He was part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning team in the 2019 season and has 49 sacks in 91 career games.

Clark previously was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of domestic violence over an incident at an Ohio hotel, leading to his removal from the University of Michigan team. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct.