Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings for Riverside County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for Riverside County.

The thunderstorm warning lasted until 6:15 p.m. Forecasters warned of 60 mph winds and nickel-sized hail and said it would affect mostly rural areas of the county, including Interstate 10 between mile markers 115 and 139.

Weather officials advised residents not to drive their vehicle through flooded roadways and to stay indoors. People should remain on the lowest floor of a building because of the possibility of lightning.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Officials said they expect the Desert Center area to see flash flooding and warned that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.