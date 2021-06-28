Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Southern California heat wave brings record temperatures ahead of looming thunderstorms

Children play in the water of a park fountain beneath a bright sun.
Children cool down during a hot day at the Jerry Lewis Family Swim Center in San Bernardino on Friday. A new heat wave is bringing more record-high temperatures to Southern California.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Faith E. PinhoStaff Writer 
Sweltering heat will continue to bake Southern California this week as monsoonal thunderstorms loom on the horizon, bringing the potential for dangerous lightning strikes, forecasters said.

High temperatures are anticipated throughout the region and are likely to peak Monday before tapering off later in the week, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said.

Most of the region is still under excessive heat warnings, and temperatures in several cities are expected to climb into the triple digits Monday, including Cathedral City (114), Hemet (106), Cuyama (103), Santa Clarita (102) and Riverside (101).

The weather service says downtown Los Angeles will reach 84 degrees Monday, while the high in Anaheim is expected to be 86 and Burbank likely will hit 94. The coastal area should be cooler, with temperatures in the mid-70s, forecasters said.

Lancaster is expected to climb to 110 — the same high it reached Sunday, tying a previous record set on that day in 1956.

Several other heat records tied or were broken Sunday, the weather service said. Sandberg hit 107, breaking its previous all-time high of 106, set in 2013. Palm Springs clocked in at 121, breaking its previous daily record of 120, set in 1979. Palmdale tied its record-high temperature from 1973 of 109 degrees; Campo tied its 1994 record of 106; Idyllwild tied its 1956 record of 94; and Palomar Mountain tied its 1994 record of 94.

Forecasters warn that monsoon thunderstorms could follow the feverish temperatures between Tuesday and Thursday, with the worst expected storms slated for Wednesday.

The thunderstorms could bring isolated lightning strikes, erratic wind gusts and brief, heavy downpours with the possibility of flash flooding. The National Weather Service recommends any campers or hikers keep close watch on weather forecasts before venturing out.

“To develop thunderstorms, you need moisture,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Serivce in Oxnard. “It is adding basically the two missing elements, which are moisture and instability.”

The erratic weather is causing an elevated fire risk through Thursday, forecasters said. With the heat and drought, stray lightning or other sparks could ignite a fire. The weather service advises using extreme caution with any flammable materials.

To beat the heat, officials encourage people to stay in cool areas, drink plenty of water and refrain from strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day.

Libraries and senior and community centers are open for visitors to take advantage of air conditioning. Some libraries, such as Lancaster Library, Quartz Hill Library and Acton Agua Dulce Library, will be open until 10 p.m. Monday to serve as cooling centers.

A list of other cooling centers can be found at ready.lacounty.gov/heat

Faith E. Pinho

Faith E. Pinho is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.

