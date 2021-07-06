Two bodies found off Angeles Crest Highway in car tied to missing teens

The bodies of two people have been found inside a vehicle off the Angeles Crest Highway that has been connected to the case of two missing teenagers.

The car was located about 2 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 71.5 of the Angeles Crest Highway, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader.

Schrader said that a coroner would have to identify the bodies and that she could not provide information on the victims’ ages or cause of death.

Sophia Rayanne Edwards, 19, and Ethan Manzano, 19, were last seen about 1:30 p.m. July 1 near mile marker 51 of the Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said the two were a couple, and were last seen in a silver 2007 Isuzu Ascender that Manzano was driving.