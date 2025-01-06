Search concludes for missing teenage brothers after second body found in water

Authorities believe they have found the second body of two brothers who had gone missing during a duck-hunting trip in Northern California last month.

Andruw Cornett, 19, and Wesley Cornett, 17, of Yuba County were last seen hunting in the Thermalito Afterbay downstream of Lake Oroville on Dec. 14 according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Cornett’s body was found on Dec. 31.

Over the weekend, authorities told the Sacramento Bee they believe the body of his brother Wesley was discovered in the water off Highway 162 by a passerby. They are awaiting DNA test results to confirm his identity.

Advertisement

Authorities say the brothers were in trouble soon after entering the water three weeks ago.

Andruw Cornett called 911 about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 and reported his brother had overturned in his kayak, sheriff’s officials said. A dispatcher advised him not to go into the water and to stay in his own kayak, according to authorities.

But Andruw Cornett insisted on jumping into the water to save his younger brother, sheriff’s officials said. Both brothers were eventually submerged in the water and neither were wearing life jackets.

Advertisement

A Butte County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene about 15 minutes after the 911 call, according to sheriff’s officials, and the search was underway.

The boy’s mother called Andruw a hero for jumping into the water to try to save his younger brother.

“This is a freak accident that my family and I are trying to wrap our heads around and we also have four girls at home who we still need to care for,” April Clark wrote about her sons in a GoFundMe post.

Advertisement

Family and friends held a vigil on Saturday night not far from where Wesley Cornett’s body was discovered.