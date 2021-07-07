2 dead, 1 hospitalized after car lands in backyard pool in Chino

Two people were killed and another was injured when a car slammed into a median and landed in a backyard swimming pool early Wednesday morning in Chino, authorities said.

Police were called about 2:20 a.m. to investigate the single-car crash near the intersection of Schaefer and East End avenues, according to Sgt. Jesus Jacquez of the Chino Police Department.

Responders determined that the Chevrolet sedan was heading south on Schaefer when it struck a center median, sending it flying into the air. It plunged into a home’s pool, damaging a perimeter wall and ejecting all three occupants, Jacquez said.

A 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others, a 27-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The man later died. The sole survivor remains at the hospital in an unknown condition, officials said. None of the victims were identified.

Footage taken by KTTV-TV showed a badly damaged orange car overturned in a swimming pool with wreckage strewn about.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash, Jacquez said.

“Because of the magnitude of the traffic collision and it being a fatal investigation at this point, investigators will definitely be doing their due diligence,” Jacquez said.

Neighbors told KTTV that the intersection has seen crashes in the past.

“I just heard a big old crash, like always,” a neighbor who was not identified said.