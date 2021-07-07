Advertisement
Semitruck crash closes 210 Freeway by Hansen Dam

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
A crash involving a semitruck and another vehicle has forced the closure of all eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway by Hansen Dam for several hours.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the crash about 6 p.m. The truck had turned over and was “well involved in fire” and blocking traffic, officials said.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries while two others declined to go, the department said. Officials were handling a small fuel leak from the truck.

The California Highway Patrol said that all eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed due to the collision, with traffic being diverted at Osborne street. About 7:45 p.m., the agency said the closure would last at least another two hours.

