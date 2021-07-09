Marilyn Manson surrenders in L.A. on arrest warrant

Marilyn Manson surrendered to Los Angeles police last week on an arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, faces charges of two misdemeanor counts of simple assault connected to an Aug. 18, 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, an amphitheater in Gilford where Manson had performed.

Gilford police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee said Thursday that Manson turned himself in July 2. He was released without bail pending a court appearance in Laconia, N.H.

The warrant was issued Oct. 8, 2019. The Gilford Police Department, which announced the warrant in May, has said a videographer contracted to film the concert was in the stage pit area when she was allegedly assaulted. The incident, police said, was not sexual in nature.

Manson’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Manson has already denied multiple sexual and physical abuse accusations. In February, he was dropped by his record label after actress Evan Rachel Wood, who was engaged to Manson, and other women accused him of abuse in messages on Instagram.

Later that month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it was investigating allegations of domestic violence involving the musician between 2009 and 2011, when he lived in West Hollywood.