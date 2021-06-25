Marilyn Manson agrees to surrender in L.A. on New Hampshire arrest warrant, police say

Marilyn Manson has agreed to surrender to Los Angeles police on an arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire.

In a statement Friday, Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee said Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, will turn himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department. The arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 8, 2019.

The warrant, which the department made public on May 25, charges Manson with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault connected to an Aug. 18, 2019, incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, an amphitheater in Gilford where Manson had performed.

Police said a videographer contracted to film the concert was in the stage pit area when she was allegedly assaulted, specifying that the incident was not sexual in nature. Burpee said the videographer had reported the alleged crime the day after the concert but that it took several months to complete the investigation.

Manson, his agent and legal counsel, the Gilford department said in May, “have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges.”

Burpee said that if Manson surrenders within the next few weeks, his initial court appearance in New Hampshire would probably be in mid-August. He said the misdemeanor Manson faces can carry a maximum jail sentence of one year and a fine of up to $2,000.

Manson has faced multiple sexual and physical abuse accusations, which he has denied. In February, Manson was dropped by his record label after actress Evan Rachel Wood, who was engaged to Manson, and other women accused him of abuse in messages on Instagram.

Later that month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it was investigating allegations of domestic violence involving the musician between 2009 and 2011 when he lived in West Hollywood.

Times staff writers Richard Winton and Christie D’Zurilla contributed to this report.