Advertisement
Share
California

Heavily armed man detained trying to enter garage of downtown L.A. federal building

A heavily armed man drove this truck to Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in downtown L.A.
A heavily armed man drove this truck to Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in downtown L.A. before he was stopped by security officers who noticed a firearm in his vehicle.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Share

Officials apprehended a heavily armed man Wednesday morning attempting to enter the parking garage of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in downtown L.A.

The man was stopped by security officers who noticed a firearm in his vehicle, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

The man was wearing body armor and multiple loaded firearms and knives were found in the vehicle.

Jim Goodwin, a spokesperson for the Federal Protective Service, said the man was arrested about 9:35 a.m. He could not immediately provide information about his identity.

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service, which guards federal buildings across the country, is investigating the incident.

California
Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement