Heavily armed man detained trying to enter garage of downtown L.A. federal building
Officials apprehended a heavily armed man Wednesday morning attempting to enter the parking garage of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in downtown L.A.
The man was stopped by security officers who noticed a firearm in his vehicle, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.
The man was wearing body armor and multiple loaded firearms and knives were found in the vehicle.
Jim Goodwin, a spokesperson for the Federal Protective Service, said the man was arrested about 9:35 a.m. He could not immediately provide information about his identity.
The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service, which guards federal buildings across the country, is investigating the incident.
