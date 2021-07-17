LAPD orders crowds to disperse during protest at Koreatown spa

Another protest outside a Koreatown spa Saturday prompted a large response from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD declared an unlawful assembly in front of Wi Spa near Wilshire and Rampart boulevards and told demonstrators they would be arrested if they did not leave. Videos on social media showed officers making arrests.

Earlier this month, dueling groups of protesters clashed outside the spa over a recent incident involving transgender rights, prompting Los Angeles police in riot gear to be dispatched to the scene. Police ordered the crowd to disperse after fights broke out between the two groups in front of Wi Spa.

