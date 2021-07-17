Photos: It’s ‘Time for Fun’: O.C. Fair is back this summer

The Orange County Fair returned Friday for in-person fun this summer. Last year’s fair was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — the first time since World War II that the fair was not held.
The number of carnival rides, food stands and shopping vendors at the fair, under the theme “Time for Fun,” will be reduced to provide more space for social distancing, according to a news release.
“Our team spent the last year developing health and safety procedures,” Chief Executive Michele Richards said in a video posted to Facebook. “So when you come to the O.C. Fair or any event at the O.C. Fair and Event Center, you can rest assured that that event will be as healthy and safe as possible.”
The fair continues through Aug. 15 at the Orange County Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa. The hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to midnight Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.