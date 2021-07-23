Remains of missing Westside woman identified

A more than seven-month-long search to find missing 32-year-old Kolby Story ended Friday with confirmation of a positive identification of her skeletal remains.

Dental records were used in the process, said Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Bones were found at the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve in Marina del Rey on July 16. Members of the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Office of Emergency Services, along with Story’s family and friends, conducted the search.

LAPD detectives began an investigation about 10:30 a.m. at the reserve’s entrance. That same day, a passerby informed police he discovered personal items belonging to Story near the reserve.

The remains were turned over to the coroner’s office. According to the LAPD, the coroner’s office identified Story as the deceased on Tuesday.

LAPD News: Update on Missing 32 Year Old Female (NR20322ll) pic.twitter.com/HQRsEmesis — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) July 23, 2021

Police first publicized Story’s disappearance on Dec. 21, 2020. Her family reported her missing since Dec. 7. She was last seen in Mar Vista, which is within walking distance of the reserve.

The night of her disappearance, according to a Facebook post from family members, Story had difficulty finding her keys and called a friend for help. She was at Venice Beach at the time. The family contends she left Venice about 2 a.m. to go to her Mar Vista home.

Her car was abandoned and eventually towed from a Marina del Rey grocery store parking lot.

Ardalani said she was unavailable to comment if foul play was suspected “due to the ongoing death investigation.”

Any tips regarding the death can be made anonymously at (800) 222-TIPS.