Skeletal remains of an unidentified person found in Loma Linda

Investigators are trying to determine the identity of a person whose skeletal remains were discovered on a property in Loma Linda over the weekend.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call Sunday at approximately 11:29 a.m. to investigate the unpleasant find, said Mara Rodriguez, spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.

The remains were found on the perimeter of a property in the 11400 block of San Timoteo Canyon Road in Loma Linda.

The remains were determined to be human, and the Sheriff’s Investigations Division responded and took over the investigation about an hour later.

Authorities had not determined the age or other identifying details of the deceased person as of Monday morning.

“The recovered remains, which include various bones, will undergo an examination and autopsy to determine the identity of the deceased as well as the cause of death,” according to an initial investigation report.

No further information was released because the investigation is ongoing, Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Michael Roth with the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. If a caller would like to remain anonymous, tips can be made by contacting We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.