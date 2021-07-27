L.A. will require city employees to get vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19

Los Angeles will require city employees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing to show they have tested negative, Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez announced Tuesday — a move they described as an initial step toward a vaccine mandate.

The announcement, which did not specify a timeline for the requirement, comes one day after California officials announced that state and healthcare employees will soon be required to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or undergo regular testing for COVID-19. New York City declared similar plans.

San Francisco and Pasadena have also announced vaccination requirements for their employees that are expected to go into effect in the future: Both have hitched their requirements to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granting formal approval to at least one of the COVID-19 vaccines now under emergency authorization.

L.A. could eventually mandate COVID-19 vaccination for city employees without offering testing as an alternative: Garcetti and the council will pursue a vaccine mandate once the FDA grants full approval, the mayor’s office said in a statement.

Advertisement

As the Delta variant has swept through Los Angeles and infection numbers have resurged, a growing number of L.A. politicians have argued it is time for the city to insist on such a requirement. Lagging vaccinations among police and firefighters have spurred particular concern because they interact regularly with the public.

“Plain and simple — vaccinations are the only way out of this pandemic,” Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas said in a statement late Monday, announcing that he would soon introduce a motion directing city staffers to draw up a policy requiring all city staffers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

“If we want our economy to fully recover, if we want our children to be able to go to school without masks on, and if we want the most vulnerable members of our community to not end up in the hospital, we must all do our part and this motion is a step in the right direction,” Ridley-Thomas said. “It’s time to get it done.”

Martinez said Monday that she had called for a special meeting Wednesday of a city committee focused on employee relations to discuss a vaccine mandate for city workers.

Long Beach also announced a similar plan Tuesday, with Mayor Robert Garcia stating that city employees will need to be vaccinated or show a weekly negative COVID-19 test.

Over the past week, Los Angeles County has reported an average of nearly 2,300 new cases per day, nine times the level seen a month ago, according to data compiled by The Times.

On Monday, 891 coronavirus-positive patients were hospitalized countywide, with 195 of them in intensive care. Both those figures have doubled in just the past two weeks. During the height of the last surge, an average of about 15,000 new cases were being reported every day and more than 8,000 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.

Advertisement

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the civilian Police Commission on Tuesday that the department had 33 personnel test positive for the coronavirus in the last week — a sharp uptick compared to recent weeks. One LAPD employee was hospitalized in “very critical condition” from COVID-19, Moore said.

Under the plan announced Tuesday, the heads of L.A. city departments will have to verify and track whether their employees are vaccinated and submit reports to the personnel department. If an employee does not provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, they must instead show that they tested negative for the virus on a weekly basis.

When New York City announced this week that city workers would soon need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or undergo weekly testing, some of its employee unions bristled.

Oren Barzilay, president of FDNY EMS Local 2057 representing New York City fire inspectors, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, said it was “strongly opposed to these new workplace mandates being forced upon all 4,300 of our members,” arguing that “the city and the mayor cannot simply disregard the civil liberties of the workforce.”

Advertisement

In Los Angeles, labor unions said earlier this week that they were waiting on details about any possible vaccination requirement. Freddy Escobar, president of United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Local 112 said Monday that the union strongly encourages firefighters to get vaccinated, but “we do not support a mandatory policy at this time.”

Courts have upheld laws requiring compulsory vaccination in the past: In 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld state laws that require vaccination for communicable diseases. The case stemmed from a Massachusetts law that permitted health boards in cities to enforce mandatory, free vaccination requirements for adults over the age of 21.

In a 7-2 decision, Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote that “the rights of the individual … may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand.”

Legal experts said that many of the specific questions surrounding COVID-19 vaccination requirements are now being hashed out in court.

Advertisement

Healthcare and child care workers have frequently been required to have certain immunizations, but broader rules covering all employees have been more unusual in recent history, generally because people are expected to have been vaccinated against illnesses as children, said Lindsay Wiley, a professor at American University College of Law.

Wiley said that people challenging such COVID-19 rules have relied on several arguments, including that government agencies cannot mandate a vaccination that only has emergency authorization rather than formal approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, and that such rules violate individual rights or infringe on religious liberty.

Although those questions are still being “actively litigated,” Wiley said that so far, courts have not seemed very receptive to those arguments. In New Mexico, a federal judge declined to immediately block a COVID-19 vaccination requirement that covered firefighters, detention center officers and other workers in Doña Ana County while a legal challenge is pending.

Advertisement

Richard W. Warren, a Detroit-based employment lawyer who represents employers throughout the country, said district judges in Texas and Indiana have recently rejected challenges to mandated COVID-19 vaccinations, one by a hospital, the other by a university.

“Not a single decision that I have seen treated the vaccine differently because it has only been conditionally approved,” Warren said.

Warren said that exemptions must be made, however, for workers with disabilities or religious beliefs against vaccination, and employers can ask workers for notes from physicians or pastors to be excused from a requirement.

In May, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said federal law permits private employers to require workers be vaccinated, as long as there are accommodations for disabilities and religious beliefs.

Advertisement

“Federal EEO laws do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19, so long as employers comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the ADA and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other EEO considerations,” the commission said.

Times staff writer Kevin Rector contributed to this report.