Movie theater shooting victim, a TikTok star, dies after being taken off life support

Policeman stands behind yellow crime scene tape and in front of a police vehicle.
Police on the scene of a shooting at a Corona movie theater. Both victims have died and a 20-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting.
(KTLA-TV)
By Cindy CarcamoStaff Writer 
A 19-year-old TikTok star who was shot inside a Corona movie theater has died after being taken off life support, police said Saturday.

Anthony Barajas and Rylee Goodrich, 18, both of Corona, were shot Monday during a showing of “The Forever Purge,” a horror film that features a night of lawlessness and killing. Goodrich died at the theater.

Barajas was taken to a hospital, where he was put on life support.

“I want to thank everyone who lifted Anthony in prayer. The injuries to his brain were irreparable,” Malik Earnest, a friend of Barajas’, tweeted Saturday. “July 30th at 11 p.m., Anthony was wheeled down an ‘honor walk’ where he would ultimately donate his organs so others may live. Please continue to pray for his family and friends.”

Joseph Jimenez, 20, of Corona, was arrested late Tuesday by Corona police on suspicion of murder and robbery. Investigators said they found a firearm that matched the caliber of the weapon used in the shooting and “additional evidence related to the crime scene,” police said.

Joseph Jimenez mug shot
Joseph Jimenez was arrested in connection with the shooting of two people in a Corona movie theater earlier this week.
(Corona Police Department)

Police said they have not identified a motive in the shooting, which they described as an apparently “unprovoked attack.”

Employees at that Regal Edwards Corona Crossings theater called police after discovering Goodrich and Barajas at 11:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police said there doesn’t appear to be a connection between the victims and the suspect.

Barajas was popular on TikTok, with more than 960,000 followers.

“Anthony was the light of so many peoples lives and there are tough times ahead, but we have amazing family and friends to get through this,” a family member wrote on his GoFundMe page.

Cindy Carcamo

Cindy Carcamo covers immigration issues for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was Arizona bureau chief and a national correspondent for The Times, focusing on border and immigration issues in the Southwest. A Los Angeles native, she has reported in Argentina and Mexico during her time as an Inter American Press Assn. scholar and as a reporter for the Orange County Register. She’s also reported from Guatemala and Honduras where her coverage was part of a team Overseas Press Club Award. She is also the recipient of the French-American Foundation’s 2012 Immigration Journalism Award and was a finalist for the 2012 PEN Center USA Literary Award in Journalism and 2011 Livingston Award.

