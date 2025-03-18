Advertisement
Siblings, 9 and 10, die in suspected DUI crash with mother in California wine country

A California Highway Patrol vehicle.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 9-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy Sunday in Napa.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 

Two children are dead and their mother is in custody after authorities say she veered her car off a highway in Northern California wine country while driving drunk and slammed into a tree.

Yesica Barajas was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving drunk after her car crashed while exiting Highway 29 in Napa at West Imola Avenue, news station KGO reported.

Her children, Aaliyah Montanez, 9, and Damien Montanez, 10, were killed in the crash, KRON4 reported.

Barajas, 31, was hospitalized with major injuries and was booked Monday night on suspicion of two counts of vehicular manslaughter and causing great bodily injury while driving intoxicated, jail records show.

“Damian & Aaliyah were sweet, loving, full of life kids who will be missed greatly,” a family friend wrote on a GoFundMe page for to help cover funeral costs for the children. “They touched everyone they met.”

