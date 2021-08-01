Four dead in Colusa helicopter crash, Sheriff’s Office says

Four passengers were found dead after a helicopter crashed Sunday in a remote area of Colusa, northwest of Sacramento.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Sunday near Highway 45 at Reservation Road, according to the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office. The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a Robinson R66 helicopter.

Four people were found dead on board, but the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that an official cause of death had not been determined. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

An NTSB spokeswoman said an investigator is expected to arrive Monday to begin documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. A preliminary report is expected to be published 15 days after the incident.

“At this early stage of an investigation, NTSB does not state a cause but will provide factual information when available,” said Jennifer Gabris, spokeswoman for the agency. “Investigations involving fatalities and other major investigations currently take between 12 and 24 months to complete.”

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said that no further information about the victims was immediately available and that the passengers would not be identified until “proper notification” had been made.