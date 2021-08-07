Suspect arrested in killing of prominent Bank of America executive

Los Angeles police have arrested a suspect in connection with the slaying of a prominent executive at Bank of America who was a champion in helping people of color seek careers in the financial services industry.

Michelle A. Avan, 48, was found dead Thursday morning by a family member at her home in Reseda, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Her family had become concerned because they had been unable to contact her.

The exact cause of Avan’s death is unknown but the victim appeared to have suffered trauma to her face, according to police.

Detectives arrested Anthony Duane Turner on Thursday afternoon in Westchester on suspicion of killing Avan, the LAPD said in a statement. Turner, 52, was being held Saturday at the LAPD’s Valley Jail Section in Van Nuys, according to booking records. Bail was set at $2 million. Turner also worked at Bank of America.

Advertisement

Avan was a senior vice president at Bank of America and head of global women’s and under-represented talent strategy, global human resources. In her role, she was responsible for helping the financial institution hire and develop talent.

“We are devastated,” Bank of America said in a statement. “Michelle was a valued member of our company for more than 20 years and will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family.”

In 2019, Avan was named as one of Los Angeles’ Powerful and Influential Black Women Leaders by the Los Angeles Sentinel. The award recognized her for her leadership and commitment to the community as well as her work to mentor youth, particularly Black women and girls.

Avan was also honored earlier this year by Investment News for her dedication to increasing diversity and inclusion in the financial industry.