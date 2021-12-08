Advertisement
Podcast: The life and legacy of Jacqueline Avant

Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant
Jacqueline and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th annual AAFCA Awards in Los Angeles in 2020. Jacqueline Avant was fatally shot Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills.
(Mark Von Holden / Invision / Associated Press)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Jacqueline Avant was a force many times over in Black Los Angeles and beyond. She was a renowned philanthropist, a political king and queen maker, a patron of the arts. She was also a wife, mother, friend to community activists and U.S. presidents alike. Last week, an intruder fatally shot her in her Beverly Hills home. Tributes from across the world have poured in to mark a life ended too soon.

Today, we devote our episode to the life and legacy of Jacqueline Avant, who was 81 years old.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times crime reporter Richard Winton and philanthropist Mattie McFadden-Lawson

More reading:

The killing of Jacqueline Avant: What we know

‘Unfathomable’ slaying of Jacqueline Avant stuns Hollywood and political world

Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant helped unite the worlds of Black politics and entertainment

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra and Shannon Lin and producer Melissa Kaplan. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts CaliforniaCompany Town

