Oakland police investigating shooting near high school, no injuries reported

Oakland police officers are investigating a shooting near a high school Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. near Oakland Technical High School at 4351 Broadway, said Paul Chambers, a spokesman for the Oakland Police Department.

Officers found shell casings at the scene but didn’t find any victims or damaged property, Chambers said.

Parents were directed to pick up students at 40th Street and Broadway, he said.

No additional information on the shooting was immediately available.