L.A. City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas won’t run for mayor in 2022

Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas announced Monday he will not run for mayor, saying he intends to keep his focus on addressing the city’s homelessness crisis.

Ridley-Thomas, who has represented parts of South Los Angeles for three decades, told an audience at the Los Angeles Current Affairs Forum he would remain on the council, where he chairs the committee grappling with how to find housing for tens of thousands of residents.

“My calling and focus is that of the homeless crisis in the city of Los Angeles and I will double down and lean in on that particular issue,” he said.

So far, City Atty. Mike Feuer, City Councilman Joe Buscaino and San Fernando Valley real estate agent Mel Wilson have entered the race to succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was first elected to the post in 2013.

Ridley-Thomas’ announcement comes a few weeks after another South Los Angeles politician, Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, confirmed that she has been asked by supporters to consider her own mayoral run. Some in her orbit had argued that she was far less likely to run if Ridley-Thomas was also in the race.

Ridley-Thomas said he had not asked Bass to run but predicted that she would be a formidable force if she entered the contest.

“If she were to run, it would send terror through the ranks,” he said.

Garcetti’s term ends in December 2022. He has been nominated by President Biden to become the U.S. ambassador to India, but first must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Several people — real estate developer Rick Caruso, Council President Nury Martinez, Councilman Kevin de León and Jessica Lall, who heads the Central City Assn. — have been seriously considering a run for mayor in recent months.

Ridley-Thomas has served in multiple public offices, including the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the state Senate. He returned to the City Council in December after an 18-year absence, representing a district that stretches from Koreatown to Leimert Park in South Los Angeles.