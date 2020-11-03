City Council candidates square off in L.A.'s 4th and 10th Districts

Two sets of candidates were competing Tuesday for two seats on the Los Angeles City Council, hoping to lead the city just as it confronts a massive budget shortfall, a historic pandemic and a frustrating homeless crisis.

In a Silver Lake-to-Sherman Oaks district, urban planner Nithya Raman was squaring off against Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu in a contest that has drawn nationwide attention from progressives looking to pull City Hall further to the left.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and attorney Grace Yoo were competing to represent a Koreatown-to-South Los Angeles district, replacing Councilman Herb Wesson, who faces term limits and is looking to win another elected office.

Advertisement

Ridley-Thomas, an elected official for nearly three decades, has been seeking to return to the council after an 18-year absence. Because of the city’s term limit law, the veteran politician is permitted to serve only a single four-year term.

Yoo, an activist who has repeatedly challenged City Hall over development and other issues, was mounting her second run for the seat but has been outspent 2 to 1 by her rival.

Raman, 39, mounted an aggressive challenge against Ryu, propelled by an array of grassroots activists on the left — Democratic Socialists of America-Los Angeles and Ground Game L.A., among others — combined with the financial might of writers, actors, directors and others in the entertainment industry.

L.A. City Council candidate Grace Yoo talks with resident Michael Turner on election day. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

While Raman ran with the backing of Bernie Sanders, Ryu drew support from city employee unions, the county’s Democratic Party and high-profile but frequently more establishment Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

This was the first time in more than a century that Los Angeles conducted its regular municipal election in an even-numbered year, part of a push by the council to boost voter turnout and bring a greater share of younger, non-white voters and lower income voters. Although turnout grew dramatically this year, the change did not upend the status quo at City Hall.

A majority of this year’s contests were decided in the March primary election, with four incumbents — council members Nury Martinez, Paul Krekorian, John Lee and Marqueece Harris-Dawson — winning their reelection bids. Former state Sen. Kevin de Leon, now a councilman, easily vanquished his poorly financed opponents in his bid to represent part of the Eastside.

Two contests went on to a second round: the battle between Ryu and Raman, waged in a district with wealthy neighborhoods such as Hancock Park and Hollywood Hills, and the contest between Yoo and Ridley-Thomas, which has been playing out in parts of South L.A. neighborhoods such as West Adams and Leimert Park.

Advertisement

L.A. City Council candidate Nithya Raman in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

In the latter contest, Ridley-Thomas ran on his decades of experience and his list of accomplishments, including the reopening of Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital and the passage of ballot measures to pay for public transportation and homeless services. An outspoken critic of Sheriff Alex Villanueva, he also ran on his record as a police reformer.

Yoo worked to portray Ridley-Thomas as a career politician, someone who would immediately use the council office as a steppingstone for a mayoral bid. With the city buffeted both by a homeless crisis and an FBI investigation, one that has resulted in the arrest of two council members, Yoo argued that it was time for a fresh face in the council’s 10th District.

In the wealthier 4th District, which takes in such areas as Hancock Park, Windsor Square and the Hollywood Hills, Ryu had run as a reformer who succeeded in securing passage of new limits on campaign donations from real estate developers. Ryu said he had achieved that goal despite years of resistance from inside City Hall — and would seek to make more progress during a second term.

Advertisement

L.A. City Councilman David Ryu speaks with Renee Weitzer, left, and Sabra Williams at the Hollywood Bowl Vote Center. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Critics said his measure contained too many loopholes. And in the wake of the George Floyd protests, Raman called on Ryu to disavow the nearly $45,000 spent on his behalf by the Police Protective League, which represents LAPD officers.

Raman campaigned on a promise to fight laws “criminalizing” homelessness and argued for making the LAPD a much smaller armed force, saying many of the department’s duties should be reassigned to other workers. A member of the L.A. chapter of Democratic Socialists for America, Raman spread her message nationally, landing favorable profiles in Vogue, Current Affairs and the Daily Beast and interviews on bonus segments of Chapo Traphouse.

Ryu sought to make her leftist supporters a campaign issue, highlighting social media posts from Democratic Socialists for America-LA calling police officers “pigs” who work in tandem with the Ku Klux Klan. And he also criticized Raman for signing a pledge supporting the People’s Budget, which called for the city to allocate less than 2% of the city’s general fund to law enforcement and policing.

Advertisement

Raman called Ryu’s assertion false, saying she did not support any specific size cut — and would need more information on LAPD spending before she could determine how much of a reduction is warranted. Her campaign manager called Ryu’s focus on Raman’s supporters “cheap” and “distasteful” and said it was an attempt to distract voters from Raman’s deep grassroots support.