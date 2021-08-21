Caldor fire near Sacramento rages on as firefighters prepare for another difficult day

The Caldor fire east of Sacramento that has already forced the evacuation of thousands of residents grew by more than 6,500 acres overnight as firefighters expect another difficult day battling the blaze Saturday amid persistent hot and dry weather conditions.

The fire, which has been raging in El Dorado County for a week, has destroyed 245 structures, including 81 more overnight. As of Saturday morning, the fire covered 82,444 acres and was zero percent contained.

Fire officials said Friday their top concern was keeping the fire south of Highway 50, where homes line the remote stretch of road. Nearly 25,000 residents have been evacuated.

A red flag warning of high winds continues in the area and an inversion layer that had created some moisture was expected to lift Saturday.

Meanwhile, firefighters are continuing to battle the Dixie fire, which had grown to 714,219 acres as of Saturday morning and is the state’s second largest wildfire on record. The fire, which is spreading in Butte and four other Northern California counties, has been active for more than a month. The fire is now 35% contained.