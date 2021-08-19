Photos: A million acres burned already as California enters peak fire season

Caldor fire

The Caldor fire in El Dorado County is at nearly 63,000 acres, with 0% containment. Thousands of rural residents have had to evacuate as flames tore through rugged terrain.

The frame of a chair sits in the remains of a home in Grizzly Flats. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Burned trees surround a scorched intersection in the community of Grizzly Flats. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Embers fly from burning trees in a long-exposure image taken Aug. 17 on Mormon Emigrant Trail, east of Sly Park. (Ethan Swope / Associated Press)

Jennifer Whitmore sprays her home with water as the Caldor fire burns near White Hall. (Ethan Swope / Associated Press)

A sculpture rests in front of a destroyed Grizzly Flats home. (Ethan Swope / Associated Press)

Dixie fire

The monstrous Dixie fire — the second-largest in the state’s recorded history — has been burning for more than a month, and the danger zone now stretches from Lassen to Butte.

A home burns Aug. 16 on Jeters Road as the fire jumped Highway 395 south of Janesville. (Ethan Swope / Associated Press)

Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius in the Doyle Quick Stop parkng lot. She was helping the family evacuate from Susanville when her car broke down. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

The Dixie fire burns along a hillside near Taylorsville in Plumas County. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Gould Fickardt, 71, left, and Woody Hovland, 70, sit with their dogs, Primer, right, and Sheva after their Greenville homes were destroyed. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Burned cars and scorched trees in Greenville. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)