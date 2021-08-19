Photos: A million acres burned already as California enters peak fire season

Share
Caldor fire
The Caldor fire in El Dorado County is at nearly 63,000 acres, with 0% containment. Thousands of rural residents have had to evacuate as flames tore through rugged terrain.
Dixie fire
The monstrous Dixie fire — the second-largest in the state’s recorded history — has been burning for more than a month, and the danger zone now stretches from Lassen to Butte.
The view from Sacramento
