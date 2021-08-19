California

Photos: A million acres burned already as California enters peak fire season

Burned cars after the Caldor fire passed through
The Caldor fire left a moonscape of burned forest, homes and cars in Grizzly Flats.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By LUIS SINCO, MEL MELCON, TIMES WIRE SERVICES
Share

Caldor fire

The Caldor fire in El Dorado County is at nearly 63,000 acres, with 0% containment. Thousands of rural residents have had to evacuate as flames tore through rugged terrain.

A chair frame in a burned home in the woods
The frame of a chair sits in the remains of a home in Grizzly Flats.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A burned stop sign at Evergreen and Grizzly Flat roads.
Burned trees surround a scorched intersection in the community of Grizzly Flats.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Glowing embers fly from burning trees.
Embers fly from burning trees in a long-exposure image taken Aug. 17 on Mormon Emigrant Trail, east of Sly Park.
(Ethan Swope / Associated Press)

Advertisement
Advertisement
A woman sprays a hose at her house in smoky air
Jennifer Whitmore sprays her home with water as the Caldor fire burns near White Hall.
(Ethan Swope / Associated Press)
A broken sculpture with a serene face rests in front of burned trees.
A sculpture rests in front of a destroyed Grizzly Flats home.
(Ethan Swope / Associated Press)

Dixie fire

The monstrous Dixie fire — the second-largest in the state’s recorded history — has been burning for more than a month, and the danger zone now stretches from Lassen to Butte.

Flames billow from the windows of a two-story house.
A home burns Aug. 16 on Jeters Road as the fire jumped Highway 395 south of Janesville.
(Ethan Swope / Associated Press)
A woman holds a child as an older man and two dogs sit in the bed of a pickup truck.
Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius in the Doyle Quick Stop parkng lot. She was helping the family evacuate from Susanville when her car broke down.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Flames glow among towering pine trees.
The Dixie fire burns along a hillside near Taylorsville in Plumas County.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Advertisement
Two older men, one with a cane, sit looking stunned on a porch with two dogs.
Gould Fickardt, 71, left, and Woody Hovland, 70, sit with their dogs, Primer, right, and Sheva after their Greenville homes were destroyed.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Rows of burned cars sit amid blackened trees.
Burned cars and scorched trees in Greenville.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Flames leap from trees near an emergency vehicle on a two-lane road.
The Dixie fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville on Aug. 3.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)

More photos

California
Luis Sinco

Luis Sinco has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

More From the Los Angeles Times