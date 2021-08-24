Dump truck crashes through Anaheim apartment complex, killing one person

A dump truck crashed into multiple vehicles and an apartment complex in Anaheim early Tuesday afternoon, killing one person and leaving two others injured.

California Highway Patrol officers were called about 12:40 p.m. to the Corsican Apartment Complex, 400 S. Sunkist St., for a crash involving multiple vehicles, said CHP Officer Florentino Olivera.

Officers learned that a dump truck was exiting the 57 Freeway when it hit a vehicle on Lincoln Avenue, Olivera said. The truck continued through the intersection before it hit two more vehicles, went through a carport, crashed into one apartment building and then another, before coming to rest.

The dump truck’s driver suffered unknown injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. Another person was taken to a hospital suffering minor injuries.

One person, an occupant of the second apartment building, has died, Olivera said.

CHP has issued a SigAlert in response to the crash. The onramp and offramp of the 57 Freeway at Lincoln Avenue will be closed until further notice while the crash investigation continues.

City News Service contributed to this report.