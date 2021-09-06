As Labor Day temperatures eclipse 100, beachgoers are warned of rip currents

Labor Day celebrations will be marked by sizzling temperatures throughout Southern California, and those seeking respite at the beach are being warned about dangerous rip currents.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the 90s throughout most of the region, with the San Fernando Valley at about 100 degrees. Calabasas is expected to top out at 103 degrees Monday, according to the National Weather Service, while a high of 99 is forecast for Burbank and 97 for Sylmar.

It’s just slightly cooler in the San Gabriel Valley, with a listed high of 96 degrees for Pasadena, 95 for Glendora and 91 for Whittier. Downtown Los Angeles is expected to reach 89 on Monday, while East Los Angeles has an expected high of 92; South Los Angeles, 84; and Westwood, 82.

The National Weather Service also noted that Orange County’s inland area would hit highs of 85 to 95 degrees Monday. Anaheim is expected to plateau at 87, with Irvine’s high forecast at 86 and Santa Ana at 85.

The National Weather Service is cautioning beachgoers about elevated surf and dangerous rip currents expected through Tuesday morning from Oxnard to San Diego. Surf may reach three to five feet, highest along south-facing Los Angeles and Ventura County beaches.

Swimmers are encouraged to avoid the water or swim near a lifeguard and not to climb rock walls or jetties.

Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis issued a heat alert for the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys for Labor Day, where temperatures will range from 96 to 106 degrees. Davis urged those who needed to travel today to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen and light clothing.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others,” Davis said, “in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, and their pets.”

If needed, check out the list of cooling centers available to the public in L. A. County.