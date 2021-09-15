Effort to recall L.A. County D.A. George Gascón fizzles out, but a retry is coming

Signaling that its first attempt to boot Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón from office was all but certain to fall short, the campaign seeking the progressive prosecutor’s recall said Thursday it would relaunch its efforts later this year.

The campaign — which struggled to attract financial support or collect enough signatures after an initial burst of enthusiasm in May — issued a statement Thursday morning announcing it would launch a new recall committee later this year in order to “restart the petition gathering effort and timeline.”

The group, which needed to collect the signatures of approximately 580,000 L.A. County voters by Oct. 26 to force Gascón into a recall election, had compiled just 200,000 with a little over five weeks before the deadline, according to a campaign spokesman.

In a statement, the committee tried to brand the decision as a strategic maneuver rather than a defeat.

Advertisement

“The incredible effort by thousands of volunteers gathering hundreds of thousands of signatures during the last few months has been nothing short of amazing and is a sign of what’s to come,” the statement read. “This reset will put all that work to great use, and it is invaluable to the recall effort moving forward. Make no mistake, this is not a white flag — it is a double down on our efforts.”

Gascón ousted incumbent Jackie Lacey from office last November, riding a wave of support for police reform that followed the murder of George Floyd. On his first day in office, he announced plans to do away with the use of the death penalty, sentencing enhancements and the practice of trying juveniles as adults. His policies drew immediate backlash among law enforcement officers, victims’ rights groups and many of Gascón’s own line prosecutors.

Murmurs of an effort to recall the prosecutor began to bubble up just weeks after he took office. Spearheaded by the widow of a murdered L.A. County sheriff’s deputy and a woman whose son was killed in 2018, the grass-roots campaign launched in May with the support of L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Dist. Atty. Steve Cooley.

But the group had no communications staff and little backing from veteran political operatives until months after it took off, a factor that kept many of the police unions who spent millions opposing Gascón’s candidacy last year from donating to the recall effort, according to people familiar with both the campaign and some of the unions’ thinking. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss the matter candidly.

While the unions representing rank-and-file L.A. police officers and sheriff’s deputies spent more than $2 million in support of the incumbent Lacey last year, they did not contribute to this year’s recall effort. By mid-July, recall organizers said they had raised approximately $1 million, but spent nearly half of that on petition circulation alone, campaign finance records show.

The recall’s failure comes just days after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s landslide defeat of a statewide effort to remove him from office. Two-thirds of California voters rejected the bid to recall Newsom, which had some overlap with the effort to oust Gascón.

Earlier this month, Larry Elder appeared with leaders of the Gascón recall effort in downtown L.A., laying blame on the governor and prosecutors like Gascón for rising crime rates. Signs and shirts supporting the effort to recall Newsom could also often be seen at rallies calling for Gascón’s ouster. One of the largest donors to the Gascón recall effort, Susan Groff, was also a major player in financing the bid to oust Newsom, campaign finance records show.

Advertisement

While Thursday’s move will sting for recall boosters, similar tactics have worked in other cities. In San Francisco, the first effort to force progressive Dist. Atty. Chesa Boudin into a recall race failed earlier this year, but a second campaign now seems likely to meet the signature requirements.