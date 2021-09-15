Homeless veteran stabbed to death at encampment near VA in West L.A.

A veteran living in a homeless encampment in West Los Angeles was stabbed to death early Wednesday, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives arrested another unhoused man in connection with the attack, which occurred about 6:30 a.m. in the 11600 block of San Vicente Boulevard in an unincorporated area near Brentwood.

Deputies responding to calls of a stabbing found a man badly wounded. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released. Law enforcement sources said the man was stabbed by another man who lived in the encampment after he interceded in a domestic dispute involving his assailant.

The encampment is near the West L.A. Veterans Affairs facilities. Dozens of veterans live at the encampment, sometimes called Veterans Row, where some tents are decorated with U.S. flags.

Last month, the county and Sheriff’s Department cleaned up the street, but they did not relocate the unhoused population.

It is the second homicide connected with the encampment in the past six months. In April, Pedro Flores, 34, was arrested on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon after he ran over another person living in the encampment. Flores allegedly dragged the man’s body 200 yards under his vehicle.

Just a month before, a car careened through the encampment, injuring three people.