California

Discussing mental health in Latino families: We want to hear from you

Illustration shows a person finding an inner light
The Times wants to hear from you about mental health.
(Ashley Lukashevsky / For The Times)
By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 
How do Latino/Latinx people in multigenerational households discuss mental health?

The Times wants to better understand how Latino/Latinx people approach mental health personally or with their families. We want to hear your questions and your stories.

Tell us what you want to know about first-generation trauma, assimilation, lack of culturally appropriate care, or stigma about mental health.

What else should we research? What stories can you tell us about your mental health experiences? What resources or services would you like to learn about?

If you’re open to talking with a Times reporter, please leave your contact information in the form below. Thank you.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Los Angeles Times’ Utility Journalism team, which publishes stories and information that help people solve problems, answer questions and make big decisions about life in and around Los Angeles.

