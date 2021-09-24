Two people injured in shooting at L.A. Metro’s Willowbrook Station
Two people were found injured after a shooting call sent Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ deputies to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station on Friday night.
Deputies from the Transit Service Bureau responded at 7:41 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the station, said Deputy Armando Viera, a spokesman for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Upon arrival, they saw two people were injured, Viera said. The two were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
No suspect has been identified.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available.
