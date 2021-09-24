Advertisement
Two people injured in shooting at L.A. Metro’s Willowbrook Station

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Two people were found injured after a shooting call sent Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ deputies to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station on Friday night.

Deputies from the Transit Service Bureau responded at 7:41 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the station, said Deputy Armando Viera, a spokesman for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon arrival, they saw two people were injured, Viera said. The two were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No suspect has been identified.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

