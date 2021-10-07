What we know about the Rotterdam Express, the ship probed in O.C. oil spill

While the probe into an Orange County oil spill is in its early stages, one cargo ship is receiving scrutiny from investigators.

Global positioning data provided to The Times show that the Rotterdam Express, a German container ship, was anchored Friday near the area of the oil spill. On Wednesday, U.S. Coast Guard investigators boarded the ship in Oakland seeking evidence in the probe.

An anchor can be seen on the Rotterdam Express at the Port of Oakland. (Josh Edelson / Associated Press)

Here is what we know about the ship:

Why it is being examined?

The container ship was anchored in the area of the pipeline before the spill was discovered, according to satellite data. It was in the closest anchorage spot to the pipeline.

Investigators continue to zero in on a ship anchor as a possible cause. The shipping channels off Los Angeles and Orange counties have been jammed for months because of gridlock at the ports, forcing more ships to lay down anchors near pipes that move oil from offshore platforms onto land.

Where was the Rotterdam Express?

John Amos, president of Skytruth, a nonprofit organization that uses satellite technology to track environmental issues, said his firm has been analyzing data of ship movements Friday night, when the spill was detected.

Skytruth concluded that the Rotterdam Express was never closer than 1,500 feet to the line, according to satellite data. Instead, the ship kept to a semicircular pattern that would be expected of an anchored ship moved by wind and current. That distance, Amos said, makes it unlikely that its anchor could be the culprit.

He added that the actual location of the pipeline could differ from what is shown in federal mapping data. Amos said the 40-year-old line could have shifted over time, moved either by natural events or other anchor strikes that didn’t cause leaks, with the change going unnoted in official sources.

Container ships and an oil derrick line the horizon as environmental oil spill cleanup crews search the beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

What does the owner say?

A spokesman for Hapag-Lloyd, the German firm that owns the Rotterdam Express, said Wednesday the container ship was anchored in the vicinity of the oil spill but was “pretty far away from the pipeline.”

“During the period in question the vessel has not moved from anchorage and has not passed over the pipeline,” company official Nils Haupt said in a message to The Times on Thursday morning. Haupt added that no crew aboard the ship had seen any oil, but the firm was cooperating with investigators.

Is there any other reason the Rotterdam Express is being investigated?

Some marine traffic reports showed the Rotterdam Express moving away from its anchorage shortly after its September arrival, drifting a few thousand feet before returning to its assigned spot. That movement, provided by the satellite-tracked beacon every ship is required to have, would have taken it across the pipeline.

Hapag-Lloyd is aware that some marine traffic information showed that the Rotterdam Express had moved while it was anchored, but that “seems to be wrong,” Haupt said. The ship’s captain has provided logs, updated hourly, showing the ship did not leave its anchorage place for several days, he said.

Federal authorities are probably examining that satellite data and the logs to determine the ship’s exact movements.

Is the Rotterdam Express the only ship being investigated?

Federal officials have largely been silent about the ongoing investigation or any ships that may be of interest. But Skytruth found another ship that had passed over the pipeline on Friday morning, hours before the spill was detected. That ship, the Zim Sao Paolo, did not drop anchor near the pipeline but may also be a vessel of interest to investigators because it crossed the pipeline near the break, and also seemed to make an erratic movement. The owners of the ship, Danaos Corp., based in Greece, did not immediately return a request for comment.

