L.A. City Council members push for measures to monitor and prevent heat-related deaths

Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz
Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz has introduced a motion that would direct city staff to report back on potential new measures to address the worsening health impacts of extreme heat.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Tony BarbozaStaff Writer 
Members of the Los Angeles City Council are urging new measures to protect residents from extreme heat, citing a recent Los Angeles Times investigation that revealed the state has failed to adequately address the health dangers of worsening heat waves or accurately count heat-related deaths.

City Councilman Paul Koretz introduced a motion this week directing the city’s Emergency Management Department, among other actions, to report back on the status and cost of a surveillance system to track “when and where heat-related deaths are occurring, the identification of vulnerable populations in those locations, and the development of plans to minimize to near-zero deaths related to heat.”

Koretz said in an interview that his motion was inspired by The Times’ reporting and made him realize that “people are dying from the heat, and we’re really not focused on it.” The reason, at least in part, is due to a lack of information on where to focus government resources to reduce the death toll. “We really now can see what’s coming, and we’d be idiots not to act to prevent it,” he said.

Climate & Environment

Heat waves are far deadlier than we think. How California neglects this climate threat

California chronically undercounts the death toll from extreme heat, which disproportionately harms the poor, the elderly and others who are vulnerable.
Extreme heat is one of the deadliest consequences of global warming. But in a state that prides itself as a climate leader, California chronically undercounts the death toll and has failed to address the growing threat of heat-related illness and death, the Times investigation found.

“We’re hitting high enough temperatures that it’s clear without focusing and without concrete implementation steps, which we’re going to be looking for, we’ll have more and more people dying from the heat,” Koretz said, “and we just can’t allow that as a city.”

The motion cites the Times investigation that was published last week. It found that California leaders have failed to address the growing threat of heat illness and death and undercounted the number of heat-related fatalities between 2010 and 2019. A Times analysis found that the true toll was probably six times higher than the state’s count.

Experts interviewed by The Times said an effective heat response would include a surveillance system to track when and where heat-related deaths and injuries were occurring, but the California Department of Public Health doesn’t collect that kind of real-time data and cannot say how many people died in recent heat waves.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA - MAY 26, 2021 - - Allan Wanner, on oxygen, tries to stay cool by drinking melted ice cubes from a plastic container in his trailer at Corkill Park RV & Mobile Homes in Desert Hot Springs on May 26, 2021. Wanner, who lives alone, is only allowed 1500 milliliters of water a day because he is on Lasix for retaining water. When temperatures rise living conditions can get dangerous for residents of the trailer park. Warner suspects his neighbor Jerry Floyd died from heat related causes in 2020. It was Wanner who found him dead in a trailer and he still mourns his death. He has since moved to Arizona where he believes temperatures are not as extreme in the summer. He suffers from congestive heart failure, diabetes and other ailments and his health is jeopardized when temperatures go above 100 degrees. According to Los Angeles County Coroner's and Medical Offices, hundreds of heat-related deaths reviewed by the Times showed the victims included seniors who died alone in apartments without air conditions, or with the thermostat off. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

The L.A. Times investigation into extreme heat’s deadly toll

Read all of our coverage about how California is neglecting the climate threat posed by extreme heat.

“These deaths and illnesses must not remain invisible,” read Koretz’s motion, which was seconded by councilmembers Mitch O’Farrell and Monica Rodriguez.

Some local governments in California, including L.A. County, already have surveillance systems in place to track heat-related illness. L.A. County’s Department of Public Health monitors a “geographically representative sample of 50% of hospitals” from which it receives data within a few days or weeks.

But there is no statewide system to track heat-related deaths and emergency-room visits in real time. The state health department does not collect real-time data on heat illnesses from hospitals and does not require counties to track and report it, The Times reported last week.

LANCASTER, CA - JULY 11, 2021 - - RiteAid workers Jesus Ramos, from left, Debbie Fontaine, Sylvia Estrada and Debbie Fontaine stand among the Joshua trees at the Prime Desert Woodland Preserve in Lancaster on July 11, 2021. All have complained about the hot working conditions at a RiteAid warehouse where they work that doesn't offer enough air conditioning and creates an unhealthy work environment. Some workers have had to be taken away by ambulance for heat exhaustion. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

How hot is it inside Southern California’s warehouses? Ask the workers at Rite Aid

Extreme heat is endangering California warehouse workers, who often labor without air conditioning.

Koretz’s motion also asks city of Los Angeles staff from different departments for recommendations to improve the city’s heat preparedness — including the use of early warning systems — and to report back with a plan to access any state and federal funding that is available to help the city prepare for worsening heat waves.

It also directs the city attorney’s office to report back on a potential ordinance that would hold employers accountable for protecting their workers from extreme heat by instituting a mandatory charge of criminal negligence “for any employee deaths associated with business operations that occur due to preventable heat-related deaths.”

Koretz said changes in laws and communication with employers are needed “so that those who don’t care will be compelled to care, and those that do care but don’t really know what the steps are that they should be taking, that we can help provide that guidance.”

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA - JUNE 10, 2021 - - Cory Hammond, 52, mourns the loss of his mother Sandra Hammond, who died in her home in Palm Springs last August when temperatures reached 114-degrees in Cathedral City. Her cremains are stored in a blue wave-shaped urn, right. She was found unconscious by a friend who often went over to help groom the dogs, according to Hammond's son. "She noticed that my mother's breathing was ragged," he said. "My father was there but he thought she was sleeping; they often nap during the day," Cory said. He said his parents had been using a swamp cooler and fans to stay cool. Their central air conditioning unit had broken down a while ago and needed to be replaced. By the time Hammond reached the hospital, where she died two days later, her body temperature was recorded at 106 degrees. Five months after Sandra's death, her husband heard from the Southern California Edison's Energy Savings Assistance Progam saying that the couple had qualified for a central AC replacement. Cory Hammond was photographed in his home in Cathedral City on June 10, 2021. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

As heat waves intensify, access to air conditioning can mean life or death

Utilities have funds available to install air conditioning in low-income households, but for one California family, help did not come soon enough.

“If people are dying at work, if they’re dying because they don’t have air conditioning and they’re senior citizens, if they’re dying because they have Alzheimer’s and they walk outside and then get lost ... all these things could be preventable,” Koretz said.

The motion was assigned to the Energy, Climate Change, Environmental Justice, and River Committee, and the City Council could vote on it as early as November. Koretz’s motion would require city staff to report back 30 days after City Council approval.

Times Staff Writer Anna M. Phillips contributed to this story.

Tony Barboza

Tony Barboza is a reporter who covers air quality and the environment with a focus on Southern California. He has been on staff at the Los Angeles Times since 2006, is a graduate of Pomona College and completed a Ted Scripps Fellowship in Environmental Journalism at the University of Colorado. News tips? Send messages or documents privately using the Signal smartphone app: (213) 421-1511‬.

