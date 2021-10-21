USC suspends Sigma Nu fraternity chapter after reports of drugging, sexual assault

USC officials have placed a fraternity chapter on interim suspension following allegations that women were drugged and sexually assaulted at the house.

In a crime alert issued Thursday, the USC Department of Public Safety said campus officials received “a report of sexual assault” at the Sigma Nu fraternity house at 660 W. 28th St.

“The university also has received reports of drugs being placed into drinks during a party at the same fraternity house, leading to possible drug-facilitated sexual assaults,” according to the alert.

The chapter was placed on interim suspension and isn’t allowed to host or organize any activities, according to the alert. No parties or other social gatherings will be allowed at the fraternity house during the suspension.

Advertisement

In a statement, university officials said they take reports of sexual assault extremely seriously and have a response team in place.

“The university provides for a fair, thorough and timely resolution process,” according to the university’s statement. “We are deeply concerned when any student experiences any kind of trauma, and we offer both private and confidential support resources, as well as supportive measures, to involved parties.”

Officials said that they were not able to discuss case specifics because of student privacy laws and that they are “unequivocal in our commitment to fostering a safe environment for all of our students, faculty and staff.”

The university notified Sigma Nu’s national headquarters Thursday about the allegations and suspension, according to a statement by Christopher Brenton, director of communications for Sigma Nu Fraternity Inc.

“The fraternity is concerned by these serious allegations and will seek to work with University officials to investigate the matter,” Brenton said. “The fraternity will determine its further actions based upon the investigation. Sigma Nu Fraternity remains committed to responding appropriately to all matters of confirmed misconduct.”

USC officials, meanwhile, have reported all known information to the Los Angeles Police Department, according to the campus crime alert issued Thursday.

Anyone who might have information related to the drug-assisted sexual assaults at the Sigma Nu fraternity house should call the USC Department of Public Safety at (213) 740-6000 for the University Park Campus, (323) 442-1000 for the Health Sciences Campus or (213) 485-6571 for the LAPD Southwest Division.

USC officials said they also encourage anyone who wishes to do so to report the incidents to the Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity and Title IX.