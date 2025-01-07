SDSU fraternity brothers face charges for skit that gave pledge 3rd degree burns, officials say

Four members of a San Diego State fraternity are facing felony charges over an incident in which one of them, a pledge, was set on fire causing third-degree burns that left him in the hospital for weeks, prosecutors say.

It’s the latest chapter in the troubled history of Greek life at SDSU, where fraternities have gained a reputation for dangerous, alcohol-fueled hazing. In 2020, a 19-year-old pledge died after hitting his head when his blood alcohol level was almost three times above the legal limit. Then in 2023, a former student sued the school, saying he was dumped at a hospital in an alcohol-induced coma while pledging in 2021.

Now, Caden Cooper, 22; Lucas Cowling, 20; Christopher Serrano, 20; and Lars Larsen, 19 have each been charged with at least one felony for planning and performing a skit that involved setting Larsen on fire at a party, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. The students then attempted to cover up the incident by lying to police, deleting evidence and ordering other fraternity members to stay quiet and delete evidence, prosecutors said.

The charges filed against them include recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury, conspiracy to commit an act injurious to the public and violating a local law that makes it illegal to provide an environment where underage drinking can occur. They have all pleaded not guilty.

If convicted as charged, the men face sentences ranging from probation to seven years and two months in jail, according to prosecutors.

The burning took place as part of a skit at Kappa Phi Kappa Psi party in February 2024. At the time, the fraternity was on probation for violating university policy around alcohol, hazing and the health and safety of students, according to the D.A.’s Office and a school disciplinary action letter.

Cooper was the fraternity’s president, and Cowling was on the Pledge Board, while Serrano and Larsen were pledges, prosecutors said.

After drinking alcohol, the students performed the pre-planned skit, which burned 16% of Larsen’s body. He then spent weeks in the hospital for treatment of third-degree burns, primarily to his legs.

The four fraternity brothers have been released from jail on the condition that they not go to any fraternity parties or participate in any fraternity recruitment events. They were arraigned Monday and due back in court for a readiness hearing on March 18, prosecutors said.

In 2023 and 2024, six fraternities were placed on probation at SDSU due to violations of school policies, including unsanctioned distribution of alcohol, according to the university’s website. In addition, four fraternities have faced expulsions from campus since 2020 due to repeated violations of school policy, including those related to hazing, alcohol and drugs.