1 dead, 5 hurt after vehicle hits Van Nuys restaurant
One person was killed and five others were injured when a vehicle crashed into a Van Nuys restaurant on Sunday night, according to officials.
The crash occurred at 8:07 p.m. on the 7600 block of North Woodley Avenue, where a vehicle struck a patron inside the business, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. That person was declared dead at the scene, while five other people were evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials did not provide identifying information about anyone involved in the crash.
