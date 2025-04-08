Advertisement
California

2 killed, including baby, in wrong-way crash in Vermont Square, authorities say

Police officers on a sidewalk next to a traffic collision.
An investigation is underway after a man and a baby were killed following a collision in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles on Monday.
(OnScene.TV)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff Writer Follow

A wrong-way crash in Vermont Square on Monday night left two people dead, including an infant, and two in critical condition, police said.

At 11:36 p.m., a white sedan “traveling at a high rate of speed veered into oncoming traffic” and struck another sedan on Western Avenue near 47th Street, said Officer Charles Miller, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The driver of the white sedan, a man in his 40s, was killed, as was a 6-month-old baby who was in the car. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said.

Advertisement

Two other passengers in the car with the baby, a 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old-woman, were taken to a hospital where they remain in critical condition, he said.

Video of the incident obtained by KTLA showed the white car swerving into oncoming traffic before striking the other car, then upending and spinning around.

Additional videos from the scene reviewed by The Times showed a sizable police response that shut down Western Avenue as stunned onlookers watched.

Advertisement

Miller said police could not yet confirm reports that the white sedan was stolen.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement