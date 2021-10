Boo.

Well that may not be enough to get you in the holiday spirit, so how about these creations around Los Angeles.

A message from the departed gets the attention of a pedestrian walking past a home on Dixie Canyon Avenue in Sherman Oaks. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

A pedestrian is encouraged not to tarry while walking past a home on Stansbury Avenue in Sherman Oaks. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Zombies attempt to climb the fence as Sonia Tapia walks with her son, Josiah Green, 1, and dog, Cookie, outside their home in Arleta. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Buddy, a 3-year-old golden retriever, checks out a giant inflatable black cat that has taken over the front walk of his family’s home on Irving Boulevard. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Cesar De La Cruz, a kitchen appliance installer, makes his way past a tree decorated for Halloween while working at a home on Pandora Avenue in Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Jack-o'-lanterns glow outside a home on Moorpark Street in Toluca Lake. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)