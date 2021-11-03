Trial set to begin for L.A. County deputy accused of manslaughter in 2016 shooting

When Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Liu opened fire on a vehicle in Norwalk in February 2016, the shots didn’t reverberate far beyond the parking lot where he drew his weapon.

There were no protests in the wake of Francisco Garcia’s death that night. No public demands for prosecutors to intervene. No dramatic video to stoke debate about Liu’s deadly decision.

Few had heard of the case when then-Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey filed manslaughter charges against Liu in December 2018, describing the deputy’s choice to shoot into Garcia’s car as he drove away as “unjustified and unreasonable.”

Now, Liu’s case could be a litmus test of juries’ willingness to convict peace officers in the wake of a national reckoning on the way police use force, as he becomes the first law enforcement officer to strand trial for an on-duty shooting in L.A. County in more than two decades.

Opening arguments in Liu’s manslaughter trial could begin as early as Wednesday, and to some observers, the fact that the case will see the inside of a courtroom when so many other controversial shootings did not is a landmark on its own.

“Over 1,500 shootings by officers with no charges,” said Miriam Krinsky, a former federal prosecutor and L.A. County Sheriff’s Department watchdog who now serves as executive director to a national network of progressive prosecutors. “So, the fact that we do have a case where charges were pursued, where there is an endeavor to hold someone who wears the badge accountable in an on-duty shooting, is significant.”

Liu was on patrol on Alondra Boulevard, near the border of Cerritos and Norwalk when he pulled into a 7-Eleven parking lot to investigate a potential stolen car. When Liu approached Garcia to ask who owned the vehicle, Garcia replied, “It’s none of your business,” according to a Sheriff’s Department report.

Liu walked to the back of the car, then started moving to the driver’s side, according to court records. At that point, Garcia began driving away at a slow speed. Liu claimed the vehicle struck his knees and that he saw Garcia reaching for something, records show. Fearing Garcia was trying to retrieve a weapon, Liu began shooting.

Liu fired at least seven rounds, hitting Garcia four times, a medical examiner said at a 2019 preliminary hearing. Liu tried to perform life-saving measures after the shooting, but Garcia died a short time later.

At the preliminary hearing, several witnesses refuted Liu’s claim that he was struck by the vehicle. Garcia was not armed, and no gun was recovered at the scene. Liu also indicated that he knew Garcia was unarmed while he was performing CPR, according to the testimony of a Cerritos College campus police officer who responded to the scene.

Liu’s tactics were at odds with the policies of most major city law enforcement agencies, which warn officers against shooting at moving vehicles when the driver is otherwise unarmed, even if they are attempting to ram an officer. Most tactical experts say standard police service weapons are unlikely to stop a car, and if a shot does disable a driver, that only succeeds in turning the car into a deadly weapon.

In 2016, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s policy guiding such situations discouraged officers from shooting at fleeing vehicles when suspects were unarmed, but did not expressly forbid opening fire. The policy was under review at the time. The Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to questions about the policy or Liu’s status with the department. Liu had been a deputy for about 8½ years at the time of the shooting.

While Lacey filed the charges, Liu’s case could also forecast how L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón will fare in his mission to hold police officers accountable in use-of-force cases. Gascón has already filed charges this year against a Torrance police officer and a Long Beach school security guard in separate shootings, and the Long Beach case is very similar to the one brought against Liu.

In years past, prosecutors and legal observers often listed concerns about a jury’s willingness to convict a police officer among reasons not to bring charges in an on-duty shooting. But Gascón was elected on a platform heavy on police accountability, following a summer that saw tens of thousands of people flood streets in Los Angeles and across the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer.

Liu’s defense attorney, Michael Schwartz, has won a number of acquittals in high-profile use-of-force cases. While he acknowledged the “landscape” of such cases has changed, he said he ultimately didn’t believe societal forces would affect the outcome.

“This case, like any case, has to be tried in a court of law. Not in a court of public opinion,” he said. “If past cases have taught us anything … what’s in the media is rarely the entire story, or even an accurate story and accurate picture of what actually happened.”

The trial could last up to a month, according to Deputy Dist. Atty. Christopher Baker, the lead prosecutor on the case. Schwartz expects about a dozen witnesses to be called by both sides, but would not say if Liu planned to take the stand in his own defense.

If convicted, Liu faces up to 11 years in prison. He was originally charged with a gun enhancement that could have added up to a decade to his sentence, but that charge was dropped from the case last December shortly after Gascón announced his policy barring the use of sentencing enhancements.

Krinsky said she believes a conviction could have a significant impact on police officers’ behavior in California in the future, but hoped the mere sight of Liu seated at the defense table would send a message to L.A. County residents that law enforcement officers will face consequences if they act recklessly.

“At the end of the day, what we want and expect are D.A.s who are going to look at the facts and treat those who wear the badge no more favorably than anyone else and try to remove emotion from the decision,” she said. “If we’re going to restore public trust in law enforcement, we need to be willing to bring these cases to a jury.”