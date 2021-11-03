Woman injured and 30 cars damaged after large tree falls at Greek Theatre

A large tree fell in the parking lot of the Greek Theatre shortly after a concert ended Wednesday night, damaging about 30 parked cars and sending an injured woman to the hospital, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the Griffith Park venue at 8:08 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews estimate the tree had been 40 to 50 feet tall.

Park rangers conducted an initial search and didn’t find anyone trapped inside their car by the tree, firefighters said. A second search conducted by firefighters confirmed no one had been trapped.

A 35-year-old woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for a nonlife-threatening injury to her lower leg, firefighters said.

The Greek Theatre had hosted a sold-out show by the Oakland-based duo Brijean and Texas-based trio Khruangbin that ended around 8 p.m., according to the venue’s website.