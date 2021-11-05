What you need to know about Monday’s reopening of the U.S.-Mexico border

On Monday, travel restrictions at the Mexican border will ease to allow fully vaccinated travelers to enter the United States for such nonessential activities as tourism and family visits.
Residents and businesses on both sides of the border heaved a sigh of relief at the announcement by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security last month. The restrictions were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening comes just as the holiday season ramps up, which could boost shopping — and might portend long waits in line.
Here are answers to some basic questions about the reopening.
