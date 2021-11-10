Group says it has enough signatures to force Mike Bonin recall vote

A group looking to oust Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin said Wednesday it has submitted more than 39,000 signatures in support of a recall measure — a number proponents believe is enough to qualify for the ballot.

Under the city’s election rules, the Recall Bonin 2021 campaign must submit more than 27,000 valid signatures from registered voters in Bonin’s coastal district, which stretches from Los Angeles International Airport north to Pacific Palisades. The city clerk will determine in the coming weeks whether those petitions, and signatures, are legally valid.

Katrina Schmitt, a recall proponent who lives in Venice, said the large number of signatures shows that voters in Bonin’s district are frustrated by homelessness, crime and a lack of responsiveness from the councilman’s office. To have so many signatures, she said, “sends a strong message about what we want.”

“We want him gone, we want him out. This is the official process to fire someone,” she said.

Wednesday was the deadline for Schmitt’s group to turn in signatures. Shortly before 4 p.m., City Clerk Holly Wolcott confirmed that her office had received the petitions and provided the group a “conditional receipt.”

The recall effort could be the most potent sign yet of public dissatisfaction over the homelessness crisis in L.A. In Bonin’s district, residents and business owners have become more vocal in expressing their frustration, drawing a link between encampments and theft, drug dealing and violent crime in their neighborhoods.

Bonin’s team has pushed back against such portrayals. In recent months, his office has been working to move people off of the street and into motel rooms or permanent housing — a program he calls Encampment to Homes.

Shortly after the recall group submitted its petitions, Bonin’s anti-recall committee vowed to mount “an aggressive campaign” against the recall. Recall backers, said committee spokesman Jesse Zwick, are “obstructionists who have battled Mike Bonin for years to stop homeless housing and services on the Westside.”

“Mike’s opponents are weaponizing the recall process and trying to take out a courageous, compassionate public official who is fighting for smart, proven solutions to the homelessness crisis,” he said.

Bonin’s spokesman at City Hall, David Graham-Caso, has also assailed recall backers in recent months, saying his boss’s strategies for addressing homelessness “aren’t cruel enough for the people behind the recall effort.”

“This is a coalition of liars, frauds and bigots trying to stifle progress,” Graham-Caso wrote earlier this year.

Bonin’s anti-recall committee has spent months portraying the recall as movement propelled by right-wing forces. Recall backers have disputed that assertion, saying residents who want to remove the councilman run across the political spectrum.

Allison Holdorff Polhill, who is running against Bonin in next year’s regularly scheduled city election, said she is a Democrat who opposed the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Polhill recently signed the Bonin recall petition, saying she views this campaign as “a completely different situation.”

Polhill, who works for Los Angeles school board member Nick Melvoin, said children whose schools are next to encampments have witnessed fights and seen people on the street exposing themselves. At one campus in Bonin’s district, dozens of used needles were found next to an exterior fence, she said.

“I understand why there are people who feel strongly that this is enough, and that every day there is a health and safety issue for our kids,” she said.

Bonin was first elected in 2013, after serving several years as chief of staff to Councilman Bill Rosendahl. He easily secured a second term in 2017, winning re-election with 31,865 votes, or 71%.

The last time a recall campaign at City Hall qualified for the ballot was in 1984, according to City Archivist Michael Holland. That year, Councilman Art Snyder succeeded in defeating the recall effort, only to announce five months later he would be stepping down.

L.A. voters have not recalled an elected official at City Hall in 75 years, Holland said. The last successful effort took place in 1946, when Councilman Meade McClanahan was forced from office, he said.

If the Bonin recall qualifies for the ballot, the timing will be highly unusual. He is already running in the June city election for a third and final term representing a district that includes Westchester, Playa del Rey, Venice, Mar Vista and Brentwood.

Wolcott, the city clerk, said her office’s “best earliest assumption” at this point is that — assuming there are enough valid signatures — a recall election would occur in May. That would be one month before Bonin is expected to appear on the city’s regular election ballot.

Wolcott said her office will conduct an initial review process, which typically takes up to two weeks, to determine whether there are enough signatures to initiate a signature review phase. After that, she said, her office would have 30 business days to verify every signature.

Any special election ballot, Wolcott said, would feature not just a question about the recall but a list of replacement candidates.

Even if the anti-Bonin group falls short of the required signatures, its effort is already proving to be an outlier.

Recall drives at City Hall usually fizzle out well before the deadline for submitting signatures. In recent years, activists have tried without success to recall an array of politicians, including Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilman Paul Krekorian, former Councilman Jack Weiss and most recently, Councilwoman Nithya Raman.