In-person and virtual events mark Veterans Day throughout the Southland

Veterans Day events were held today in live events and virtual gatherings throughout the Southland.
From Dodger Stadium to Riverside National Cemetery, Pasadena to Fullerton, observances honored veterans with celebrations, flags and flyovers.
West Hollywood and Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills among others held virtual events.
The 62nd annual Veterans Day Celebration at Forest Lawn-Hollywood honored members of the U.S. military with a flyover
of planes used in World War II training missions and musical performances by the Band of the California Battalion.
