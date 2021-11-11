In-person and virtual events mark Veterans Day throughout the Southland

Veterans Day events were held today in live events and virtual gatherings throughout the Southland.

From Dodger Stadium to Riverside National Cemetery, Pasadena to Fullerton, observances honored veterans with celebrations, flags and flyovers.

West Hollywood and Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills among others held virtual events.

The 62nd annual Veterans Day Celebration at Forest Lawn-Hollywood honored members of the U.S. military with a flyover

of planes used in World War II training missions and musical performances by the Band of the California Battalion.

Ron Tolleson, from Banning, salutes at National Medal of Honor Memorial on Veterans Day at Riverside National Cemetery on in Riverside, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Audrey Hughes, 3, runs among the flags while visiting with family to remember her grandfather on Veterans Day buried at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Carina Chavez, 19, brought her 6-months-old nephew Xavier Valenzuela to pay her respect to her grandfather on Veterans Day buried at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

The shadow of Army Brig. Gen. Robert Wooldridge falls on a Korean War memorial that was unveiled at Hillcrest Park in Fullerton on Veterans Day. The new memorial features five large marble stars inscribed with the names of more than 36,000 combatants who died in what has become known as “The Forgotten War.” (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Jai Youn Kim, 91, attends an unveiling ceremony for a Korean War memorial at Hillcrest Park in Fullerton on Veterans Day. Kim is a veteran of the armies of South Korea and the United States, and served during the Korean War. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times )

Mike He, an Army helicopter pilot stationed out of Los Alamitos, meets Dodger pitcher Tony Gonsolin at Dodger Stadium during Veterans Day activities. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Bob cleans the grave of co-worker and friend, Eddie Haynes on Memorial Day at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Glendale, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)

Advertisement

Vietnam veterans Dudley Carl, left, and Terry Hawley, second from left, watch a Veterans Day Parade with James Chewning, third from left, an Army veteran who served in Desert Storm, and Army veteran Jesse Travino, who served in the Korean War, right, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

Pat Otis, left, a Navy veteran from Ventura and Brian Petter, an Air Force veteran from Redondo Beach, take a picture at Dodger Stadium during Veterans Day activities. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

California National Guard veteran Brenda Kister, and her family, husband Nick Kister, and daughters Camila, 4, foreground left and Mia, 6, attend a Veterans Day parade in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Brenda Kister served 8 years in the National Guard that included a tour in Afghanistan in 2007-2008. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

See more visual journalism from the staff of the Los Angeles Times