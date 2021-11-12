Advertisement
L.A. County sheriff’s deputies shoot suspect after chase near Santa Clarita area

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot a person after a chase that ended outside Santa Clarita on Friday night, authorities said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment, said Deputy Shawn Du Busky, a department spokesman. Their condition was not immediately available.

The incident began as a pursuit of a suspected reckless DUI driver, Du Busky said. It ended off Soledad Canyon Road. A precise location was not available.

Many details, including where the chase began, what time, the suspect’s identity, their gender, where the suspect was shot and the severity of their injuries, were not immediately available Friday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details become available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

